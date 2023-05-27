McNeese’s season ends with 6-2 loss to Northwestern State

Daunte Stuart : No title can be extracted including suspect or victim name as there is no mention of any crime or incident in the given text.

The Cowboys’ season came to an end after losing to Nicholls in a 14-inning game on Wednesday night. However, they managed to prolong their season by defeating Incarnate Word on Thursday morning. The winner of the game between the Cowboys and Demons on Friday would advance to play New Orleans for a chance to compete in the championship game while the loser’s season would end. Northwestern State initially led the game after Broch Holmes hit a two-run home run, but McNeese responded in the third inning, cutting the deficit to one. However, the Demons erupted for four runs in the sixth inning, extending their lead to 6-1. McNeese added a run in the eighth inning, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit, and the game ended with a score of 6-2. The Cowboys finished the season with a 35-23 record. The championship game of the Southland Conference Tournament will be played on Saturday between top-seeded Nicholls and fourth-seeded New Orleans.

Read Full story : McNeese baseball’s season comes to an end with loss to Northwestern State /

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

McNeese Baseball Northwestern State Season End Loss NCAA Baseball