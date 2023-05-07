Meadowview shooting Today : Meadowview Neighborhood in Sacramento Witnesses Shooting Early Sunday Resulting in a Woman’s Death

Meadowview neighborhood shooting leaves woman dead on Sunday morning

A woman was shot and killed near Cabrillo Park in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood early Sunday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers were called to the scene at around 3 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The police have detained a suspect, but have not released any information regarding the individual’s identity.

The investigation remains active, and authorities have not provided any further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The incident is believed to be an isolated one, and there is no indication that there is any ongoing threat to the public.

