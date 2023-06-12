Meadville PA Mourns the Passing of Robert Reeder: Obituary and Death Announcement

Robert Reeder Passes Away in Meadville, PA

Robert Reeder, a long-time resident of Meadville, Pennsylvania, has passed away. He was 73 years old at the time of his death.

Robert was born on November 11, 1948, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Meadville Area Senior High School in 1966 and went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Allegheny College in 1970.

Robert was a successful businessman and entrepreneur, owning and operating several local businesses throughout his career. He was well-respected in the community for his hard work and dedication to his craft.

In his free time, Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Robert is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan Reeder, his children, David and Sarah Reeder, and his grandchildren, Jackson and Avery Reeder.

A private family service will be held to celebrate Robert’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Robert’s memory to the American Heart Association.

