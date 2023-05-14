Meagan Good Dating – Meagan Good Net Worth : Meagan Good’s Net Worth and Dating Life

Examining Meagan Good’s Previous Romantic Partnerships

Introduction

Meagan Good is an American actress, producer, and model. She was born on August 8, 1981, in Panorama City, California. Meagan started her acting career at the age of four, and since then, she has appeared in several movies and television shows. She is also known for her stunning looks and has been named one of the most beautiful women in the world. In this article, we will talk about Meagan Good’s dating life, net worth, and career.

Meagan Good’s Dating Life

Meagan Good has been in several relationships over the years. She was previously married to DeVon Franklin, an American author, and preacher. The couple got married in 2012 and have been together ever since. Meagan and DeVon met on the set of the movie, “Jumping the Broom,” where DeVon was the producer. They started dating shortly after and got engaged in 2011.

Before getting married to DeVon, Meagan was in relationships with several famous men. In 2008, she was in a relationship with Soulja Boy, an American rapper. However, their relationship did not last long, and they broke up after a few months. Meagan was also in a relationship with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, an American actor, and filmmaker. They dated for a year before calling it quits in 2005.

Meagan Good’s Net Worth

Meagan Good has an estimated net worth of $10 million. She has earned her wealth through her acting career, producing movies, and modeling. Meagan started her acting career at a very young age, and since then, she has appeared in several movies and television shows. Some of her notable movies include “Think Like a Man,” “Jumping the Broom,” and “Stomp the Yard.”

Meagan has also produced several movies, including “The Starving Games,” “Miles from Home,” and “If Not Now, When?” She has also modeled for several brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Ralph Lauren.

Meagan Good’s Career

Meagan Good started her acting career at the age of four when she appeared in a television commercial. She made her movie debut in 1995, in the movie “Friday.” Since then, she has appeared in several movies and television shows. In 2003, she starred in the movie “Biker Boyz,” where she played the role of Tina. The movie was a commercial success and helped to establish Meagan as a rising star in Hollywood.

Meagan has also appeared in several television shows, including “Cousin Skeeter,” “My Wife and Kids,” and “Californication.” In 2013, she starred in the television series “Deception,” where she played the role of Joanna Locasto. The series was canceled after one season, but Meagan’s performance was praised by critics.

Apart from acting, Meagan has also produced several movies. In 2013, she produced the movie “The Starving Games,” which was a parody of “The Hunger Games.” The movie was not well received by critics, but it was a commercial success. Meagan has also produced the movies “Miles from Home” and “If Not Now, When?”

Conclusion

Meagan Good is a talented actress, producer, and model. She has appeared in several movies and television shows and has established herself as one of the rising stars in Hollywood. Meagan’s dating life has also been the subject of media attention. She was previously married to DeVon Franklin and has been in relationships with several famous men. Meagan’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million, and she has earned her wealth through her acting career, producing movies, and modeling.

——————–

