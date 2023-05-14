Meagan Good Movies And Tv Shows : Movies and TV Shows featuring Meagan Good

Top Movies and TV Shows Starring Meagan Good to Check Out

Introduction:

Meagan Good is a popular American actress, model, and producer. She started her career in the entertainment industry when she was just four years old, and since then, she has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best Meagan Good movies and TV shows.

Early Life:

Meagan Good was born in Panorama City, California, in 1981. Her parents are Tyra Wardlow-Doyle and Leondis “Leon” Good. She has three siblings, La’Myia, Lexus, and Colbert. Good attended Howard University and graduated with a degree in Communication.

Movies:

Think Like a Man (2012):

Think Like a Man is a romantic comedy film based on the book Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man by Steve Harvey. The movie stars Meagan Good, Michael Ealy, Kevin Hart, and Regina Hall. Good plays the role of Mya, a successful businesswoman who is looking for love. The movie was a commercial success, grossing over $96 million worldwide.

Stomp the Yard (2007):

Stomp the Yard is a dance drama film that follows a young man named DJ Williams (Columbus Short) who moves to Atlanta to attend college. Good plays the role of April Palmer, DJ’s love interest. The movie was a box office success, grossing over $75 million worldwide.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013):

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues is a comedy film that follows Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) and his news team as they try to make it big in New York City. Good plays the role of Linda Jackson, a news anchor who joins the team. The movie was a commercial success, grossing over $173 million worldwide.

Waist Deep (2006):

Waist Deep is an action thriller film that follows an ex-convict named O2 (Tyrese Gibson) who is trying to save his son from kidnappers. Good plays the role of Coco, O2’s love interest. The movie received mixed reviews but was a box office success, grossing over $30 million worldwide.

TV Shows:

Californication (2011):

Californication is a comedy-drama TV series that follows the life of writer Hank Moody (David Duchovny). Good plays the role of Kali, a rock singer who becomes involved with Hank. The show was a critical success and ran for seven seasons.

Deception (2013):

Deception is a crime drama TV series that follows a detective named Joanna Locasto (Meagan Good) who goes undercover to investigate the murder of her childhood friend. The show received mixed reviews and was canceled after one season.

Minority Report (2015):

Minority Report is a science fiction TV series that follows a police officer named Dash (Stark Sands) who has the ability to see into the future. Good plays the role of Lara Vega, a detective who works with Dash. The show was canceled after one season.

Mr. Robinson (2015):

Mr. Robinson is a comedy TV series that follows a musician named Craig Robinson (Craig Robinson) who becomes a substitute teacher. Good plays the role of Victoria Wavers, the school principal. The show received mixed reviews and was canceled after one season.

Conclusion:

Meagan Good has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, appearing in numerous movies and TV shows. Her most notable movies include Think Like a Man, Stomp the Yard, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, and Waist Deep. Her most notable TV shows include Californication, Deception, Minority Report, and Mr. Robinson. Meagan Good continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.

——————–

Q: What are some popular Meagan Good movies and TV shows?

A: Some popular Meagan Good movies include “Think Like a Man,” “Stomp the Yard,” and “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.” Some popular TV shows she has been in include “Californication,” “Deception,” and “Minority Report.”

Q: What is Meagan Good’s most recent movie and TV show?

A: Meagan Good’s most recent movie is “Monster Hunter” which was released in 2020. Her most recent TV show is “The Starling” which is set to premiere in 2021.

Q: What awards has Meagan Good won?

A: Meagan Good has not won any major awards, but she has been nominated for a few. In 2012, she was nominated for an Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in “Jumping the Broom.”

Q: What is Meagan Good’s most iconic role?

A: Meagan Good’s most iconic role is subjective and varies from person to person. However, many people consider her role as Mya in the 2012 movie “Think Like a Man” to be one of her most memorable performances.

Q: Has Meagan Good ever directed a movie or TV show?

A: Yes, Meagan Good has directed a few projects. She directed an episode of the TV show “All That” in 2020, and she also directed the movie “If Not Now, When?” which was released in 2020.

Q: What is Meagan Good’s most challenging role?

A: Meagan Good has not publicly stated which role was her most challenging. However, she has mentioned in interviews that her role in the TV show “Deception” was one of her favorite roles to play because it allowed her to showcase her range as an actress.

Q: Is Meagan Good currently working on any new projects?

A: Yes, Meagan Good is currently working on a few new projects. She is set to star in the upcoming TV show “Harlem” and the movie “Death Saved My Life.” She is also producing the TV show “The Waiting Room.”