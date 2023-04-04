Meatball, 7, Needs Forever Home #Bournemouth #Dorset #UK

Please share this tweet to assist Meatball in finding a new home in Bournemouth, Dorset, UK. Meatball is 7 years old and unfortunately lost his owner. Due to being passed around, he has become overwhelmed with stress. Meatball requires a mature owner in a single-pet household with ample time to care for him.

Please help Meatball find a loving home. This sweet seven-year-old pup has had a difficult journey after losing his owner and being passed around to multiple homes. As a result, he has found himself in a stressful situation and is now seeking the comfort and stability of a forever home.

Meatball would thrive in an adult-only home where he is the only pet and has someone to shower him with love and attention. He enjoys spending time with his human family and is always up for a cuddle session. Given time and patience, he will make a loyal and devoted companion who will always be by your side.

Animal Adoptions UK is working tirelessly to find Meatball a home that meets his needs. If you or someone you know is interested in adopting this sweet boy, please visit their website for more information. You can also help by spreading the word on social media and encouraging others to do the same.

Remember, adopting a pet is a serious commitment and requires careful consideration. Make sure you are ready and able to provide a loving, forever home for Meatball before deciding to adopt. With the right home, Meatball will surely flourish and bring joy to his new family. Thank you for your help in finding this precious pup his forever home.

