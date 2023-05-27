meatball casserole recipe: Meatball Casserole: Today’s Featured Recipe

Enjoy Your Leftover Meatballs with This Delicious Meatball Casserole Recipe

If you are looking for a delicious and fuss-free way to enjoy your leftover meatballs, this Meatball Casserole recipe is a perfect solution that guarantees a satisfying and enjoyable meal.

Ingredients

Here are the ingredients you’ll need to make this delicious Meatball Casserole:

8 ounces rotini pasta

1 (24 ounce) jar prepared marinara sauce

1 cup water

½ cup prepared pizza sauce

½ cup milk

10 frozen cooked meatballs, thawed

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste

Directions

Follow these simple steps to make the Meatball Casserole:

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425 degrees C (220 degrees C).

Step 2

Stir rotini, marinara sauce, water, pizza sauce, and milk together in a bowl. Pour into a deep baking dish; pasta should be completely submerged in sauce. Cover dish tightly with foil.

Step 3

Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes; uncover and arrange meatballs on top, pushing them partially into pasta and sauce; cover tightly with foil.

Step 4

Bake until pasta is tender yet firm to the bite, 20 to 30 minutes more.

Step 5

Uncover; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese; return to oven for 5 minutes. Remove and let cool 5 minutes before serving.

This recipe was sourced from allrecipes.com.

Conclusion

With this Meatball Casserole recipe, you can easily give a new life to your leftover meatballs. It is a perfect solution for a quick and delicious meal that you can enjoy with your family and friends. So, next time you have leftover meatballs, give this recipe a try and enjoy a satisfying and enjoyable meal!

