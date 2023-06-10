Media reports two dead and one injured after shooting in Kansas City today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Reports from local media indicate that two individuals were fatally shot, with one declared dead at the scene and another succumbing to injuries after being transferred to a hospital. The incident occurred in Kansas City at 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, involving the police and resulting in a third person being injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that an officer requested assistance before the shooting took place, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the incident and whether someone other than the police officer was involved. A pistol not belonging to the police was found at the scene. This incident marks the 83rd and 84th killings in Kansas City this year.

News Source : Al Mayadeen English

