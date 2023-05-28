“Medicaid Eligibility Reviews”: Unexpected Coverage Losses Result from Medicaid Eligibility Reviews

The Hidden Costs of Medicaid Review During COVID-19 Pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic’s grip begins to loosen, states across the U.S. have initiated a sweeping review of the nearly 90 million individuals enrolled in Medicaid. Unfortunately, this transition period has proven challenging, as hundreds of thousands lose their coverage, predominantly due to administrative hurdles rather than income ineligibility.

Shockingly, a recent KFF poll found that 65 percent of Medicaid beneficiaries were unaware of the risk of removal from the program. Joan Alker, a public policy researcher and the executive director of the Georgetown Center for Children and Families, expressed her deep concern, stating that the situation appears worse than expected in some regions.

Take Florida, for example, where almost a quarter of a million people lost their coverage in April. An overwhelming 82 percent of these cases were due to procedural issues. Distressingly, many children have been affected due to Florida’s limited Medicaid expansion.

Liz Adams’ family, based in Plant City, Florida, personifies this crisis. Liz’s children, including a son with multiple health issues following leukemia, suddenly found themselves uninsured, disrupting vital medical appointments and creating unnecessary stress.

However, the situation isn’t uniformly dire. States like Pennsylvania and Arizona are faring better, with only 10 percent and 17 percent of reviewed beneficiaries losing coverage, respectively.

As states navigate these choppy waters, Alker believes the federal government has a role to play. It has the power to mandate a pause on Medicaid disenrollment during these challenging times – a tool that may prove critical in preserving coverage for those who need it most.

The Impact on Medicaid Beneficiaries

The loss of Medicaid coverage can have a devastating impact on individuals and families. Without access to affordable healthcare, patients may be forced to delay or forego essential medical treatments and medications, leading to worsened health outcomes. Moreover, lack of insurance may also result in high medical bills and debt, exacerbating financial insecurity.

For families with children, the loss of Medicaid coverage can create significant stress and uncertainty. Parents may struggle to pay for necessary medical care, leading to increased anxiety and decreased quality of life for both the child and caregiver.

The Role of the Federal Government

While states have the primary responsibility for administering Medicaid, the federal government plays a critical role in setting policy and providing funding. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has taken several steps to support Medicaid beneficiaries, including increasing funding and expanding eligibility criteria.

However, as the recent KFF poll highlights, there is still a significant gap in awareness among Medicaid beneficiaries regarding the review process and the risk of disenrollment. To address this issue, the federal government could consider launching a public awareness campaign to inform Medicaid beneficiaries of their rights and responsibilities and the potential consequences of administrative errors.

Additionally, the federal government could mandate a pause on Medicaid disenrollment during the pandemic to ensure that beneficiaries are not unfairly removed from the program due to administrative issues. This would provide a critical safety net for those who need it most and help to ensure that the Medicaid program remains a reliable source of healthcare coverage during these challenging times.

The Bottom Line

The ongoing review of Medicaid beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic has raised significant concerns about the potential loss of coverage for those who need it most. While some states have fared better than others, the situation remains challenging, with administrative hurdles leading to hundreds of thousands of disenrollments.

To address this issue, the federal government could consider launching a public awareness campaign to inform Medicaid beneficiaries of their rights and responsibilities and mandate a pause on disenrollment during the pandemic. These measures would help to ensure that the Medicaid program remains a reliable source of healthcare coverage for those who need it most and prevent unnecessary stress and financial hardship for vulnerable families.

One Green Planet

Medicaid Eligibility Reviews Lead to Unexpected Coverage Losses