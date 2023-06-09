Medicaid Payment Delays Raise Concerns for Assisted Living Facilities

Medicaid Payment Delays for Assisted Living Facilities : Delayed Medicaid Payments Cause Concern for Assisted Living Facilities and Patients

Delayed Medicaid payments have become a major concern for assisted living facilities, with some even being forced to close their doors. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has acknowledged the issue, but claims that the majority of claims and payments are proceeding as planned. However, several providers have come forward with grievances, highlighting the challenges faced by vulnerable patients who rely on timely funding within these facilities. The root cause of the payment delays can be traced back to an upgrade in the claims payment system, which required significant changes and adjustments during the transition to a new platform. Despite the department’s assurance, numerous assisted living providers have reported difficulties with their Medicaid payments, and some have even been forced to close due to financial strain. The impact of these payment delays goes beyond the providers themselves, directly affecting the vulnerable patients who rely on the facilities’ services. The current situation has been described as a “guessing game” when it comes to understanding why claims are being rejected and how to resolve the issues. While the new system is fully implemented and processing claims, ongoing efforts are being made to address the remaining areas of concern. The Department of Health and Human Services has set up a hotline for providers to have their unpaid claims reviewed and is offering training resources on their website to ensure a smoother transition. It is crucial that the department addresses these payment delays promptly to ensure the well-being of assisted living facility residents who rely on Medicaid funding. By addressing these concerns and improving the efficiency of the claims payment system, the department can ensure the stability and sustainability of assisted living facilities and safeguard the well-being of their residents.

Read Full story : Medicaid Payment Delays Raise Concerns for Assisted Living Facilities | P world news network /

News Source : NewsBreak Original

Medicaid payment delays Assisted living facilities Concerns for providers Healthcare reimbursement Medicaid reimbursement challenges