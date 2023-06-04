“Medical Assistance for Injured Victims at AIIMS Bhubaneswar”: Review of Medical Aid to Injured Victims Conducted by Union Health Minister at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Union Health Minister Visits Balasore’s Triple Train Tragedy Site

Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday to assess the medical assistance being provided to the injured victims of the Balasore’s triple train tragedy. The disaster has claimed the lives of 288 people so far, with over 1,000 people sustaining injuries.

Review Meeting with Senior Doctors and Officials

Upon his arrival, the Health Minister held a review meeting with senior doctors and officials of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. The discussion revolved around the procedures regarding embalming of dead bodies and handing them over to family members of the deceased.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also informed that a team of experts is on its way from New Delhi to AIIMS Bhubaneswar to provide additional support.

AIIMS Delhi’s Medical Experts to Visit Accident Site

A team of medical experts from AIIMS Delhi will also visit Odisha’s train accident site along with medical equipment to provide treatment to more than 1,000 injured and 100 critical patients. This move is expected to significantly improve the medical assistance being provided to the victims of the tragedy.

Restoration Work Underway

Meanwhile, restoration work is underway at Odisha’s Balasore where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved in a horrific accident. The authorities are working tirelessly to clear the wreckage and ensure that the railway tracks are safe for travel once again.

Conclusion

The Balasore’s triple train tragedy is a devastating incident that has claimed the lives of hundreds of people and left many injured. The authorities are working hard to provide medical assistance to the victims and restore the railway tracks to ensure safe travel for everyone. We hope that the medical support and restoration efforts will be successful in mitigating the impact of this tragedy and that those affected can find some solace in the support being provided to them.

News Source : Pragativadi

Source Link :Union Health Minister reviews medical assistance to injured victims at AIIMS Bhubaneswar/