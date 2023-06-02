medical diagnosis: Colt Ford Discusses his Recent Medical Diagnosis: “It Has Been Challenging”

Colt Ford: The Enduring Spirit of a Country/Rap Artist Battling Autoimmune Disorder

Country/rap artist, Colt Ford, has been battling an autoimmune disorder called myasthenia gravis, which he was diagnosed with after successfully battling eye cancer. Despite the tough journey, Ford is not giving up on his passion for music and continues to tour around the country while showcasing his enduring spirit.

On May 30th, Ford turned to Facebook to share his health diagnosis with his more than 2 million followers. He revealed that myasthenia gravis is a disease characterized by weakness and rapid fatigue of any of the muscles under voluntary control, caused by a breakdown in the normal communication between nerves and muscles. The disease affects vision, throat, and voice, among other things, and currently has no cure. Ford is trying a new medicine called VYVGART, hoping it will help him manage the disease.

Despite his health condition, Ford insists on continuing to tour and play live shows. He dropped his brand-new album, Must Be the Country, on May 19 via Average Joes Entertainment, and shared his health diagnosis with Taste of Country earlier this year, saying, “Last year I got diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. It’s been tough. The last year quite honestly got really hard for me. It’s a disease, and there’s no cure for this.”

The disease affected Ford’s right eye, causing him to sleep 17 hours a day due to fatigue. He had no control over his right eye, which caused him to see three of everything, and they would be melting together like a lava lamp. However, Ford seems to have a better handle on his medical situation now and has even picked up golfing again after being unable to hit the course, according to the outlet.

Ford’s social media message on Tuesday was a thank you note to his friends, family, and fans for showing their support in his health journey through what has been a difficult time, and for taking the time to listen to his new album. “Thank you for supporting the new record that’s out now. Must Be the Country and just supporting me and loving me for all these years. That still makes me want to get out there and play hard. We got you shows coming up this week, and we’re going to rock out, so God bless y’all. Y’all stay tuned.”

Colt Ford’s 2023 Must Be the Country album is his first full-length studio project in three years, stacked with 24 tracks, including features from Tracy Lawrence, Brantley Gilbert, Sam Grow, Tracy Byrd, Dillon Carmichael, and more. Ford is currently in the midst of his Must Be the Country North American tour in support of his new album. The trek, which kicked off in April, includes stops in Nashville, Flagstaff, Virginia Beach, Chico, and more before wrapping up on September 23rd in Garnett, KS.

In conclusion, Colt Ford’s enduring spirit in the face of adversity is a testament to his passion for music, his love for his fans, and his never-give-up attitude. Despite his health condition, Ford continues to tour and play live shows, and his new album, Must Be the Country, is a testament to his talent and resilience. His fans can look forward to more shows and great music, and we wish Colt Ford all the best in his health journey.

Colt Ford medical diagnosis Country singer health issues Coping with chronic illness Overcoming health challenges Mental health and physical wellbeing in the music industry

News Source : Music Mayhem Magazine

Source Link :Colt Ford Opens Up About New Medical Diagnosis: “It’s Been Tough”/