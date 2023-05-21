“medical diagnosis image”: Hector Jimenez-Bravo Reveals Tough Diagnosis and Shares Photo of His Body

Hector Jimenez-Bravo is a Colombian chef and Ukrainian TV presenter who has made a name for himself in the culinary world. However, his success story was almost cut short a few years ago when he was faced with serious health problems. In an interview with the “Incredible Truth About Stars” program, Jimenez-Bravo opened up about his difficult diagnosis and how he managed to overcome it.

At the time of his diagnosis, Jimenez-Bravo was working in a very tight schedule and had no time for himself. He turned to a doctor who gave him a prognosis that left him stunned – it would only get worse if he didn’t make changes. “I work a lot and I didn’t take time for myself, and over time I started having serious health problems, so my doctor said, ‘Either you stop and change something, or it’s only going to get worse.’ The brain was not getting enough oxygen,” Jimenez-Bravo revealed.

Faced with this difficult situation, Jimenez-Bravo took care of himself and his health. He started eating right and made time for regular sports. He also emphasized that the change in lifestyle led to changes in thinking, and his diet is now a lifestyle rather than a diet and restrictions.

Jimenez-Bravo’s health problems were a result of his obesity, which he was not aware of at the time. “Problems with the disease began. I was obese. I had no idea, I was like everyone else. I weighed 82 kg. It doesn’t seem like much, but it wasn’t muscle, it was fat. Now I weigh 80 kg, but it’s not fat, and muscles,” he added.

With his health back on track, Jimenez-Bravo’s career took off once again. He has become a household name in Ukraine, where he hosts his own TV show and runs his own restaurant. He has also become an inspiration to many people who are struggling with their health and weight.

In an interview with Segodnya, Jimenez-Bravo revealed that what keeps him in Ukraine is the people. “I came to Ukraine not because I wanted to, but because I had to. But now I stay here because of the people. They are very kind, hospitable, and open-minded. They have a lot of positive energy, and they are always ready to help,” he said.

Jimenez-Bravo’s story is a reminder that taking care of our health should always be a priority. It is never too late to make changes in our lifestyle and adopt healthy habits. With the right mindset and determination, we can overcome any obstacle and achieve our goals. Jimenez-Bravo’s journey to good health is a testament to this.

1. Medical Diagnosis

2. Hector Jimenez-Bravo

3. Health Condition

4. Body Image

5. Personal Struggle

News Source : USA TOPNews.MEDIA

Source Link :Hector Jimenez-Bravo first mentioned a difficult diagnosis and showed his body (photo)/