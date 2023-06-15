Medical Examiner Confirms One Fatality in Double Shooting at College Park Townhouse – WSB-TV Channel 2 today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One person has died and another is hospitalized after a shooting at a townhome on Princeton Avenue in College Park, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office. Police received reports of the shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and found two victims upon arrival. The identity of the deceased victim and the condition of the other victim have not been released. The investigation is ongoing and authorities have not provided any information about potential suspects or motives.

