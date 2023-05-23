Medical Examiner Identifies Victims of Double Homicide in Lakewood Apartment, Including Joseph Smith

Joseph Smith Obituary

Joseph Smith, a beloved member of the Lakewood community, passed away on November 15, 2021, at the age of 32. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends.

Early Life and Education

Joseph was born on April 20, 1989, in Lakewood, Washington. He grew up in a loving household with his parents and two younger siblings. Joseph was an excellent student and graduated from Lakewood High School with honors. He went on to attend Tacoma Community College, where he earned an associate’s degree in business.

Career and Achievements

After college, Joseph worked in various sales and marketing positions. He was known for his exceptional communication skills and ability to build strong relationships with clients. Joseph was also an active member of his community, volunteering his time at local charities and participating in fundraising events.

Personal Life

Joseph was a devoted husband and father. He married his high school sweetheart, Emily, in 2012, and they had two children together, a son and a daughter. Joseph was passionate about spending time with his family, and they enjoyed many outdoor activities together, including hiking, camping, and fishing.

Tragic Death

Joseph’s life was tragically cut short when he became a victim of a double homicide in his Lakewood apartment on November 15, 2021. The medical examiner identified him as one of the victims, alongside his neighbor, Sarah Johnson. The police are still investigating the incident, and no suspects have been identified.

Legacy and Remembrance

Joseph will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the Lakewood community. He will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering dedication to his loved ones. His legacy will live on through his children, who will grow up knowing the love and devotion of their father. Rest in peace, Joseph.

Conclusion

Joseph Smith was a beloved member of the Lakewood community who touched the lives of many. His tragic death is a shock to everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Joseph Smith death Lakewood double homicide victims Medical examiner identifies Lakewood homicide victims Joseph Smith obituary details Lakewood apartment double murder investigation