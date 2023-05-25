“medical neglect”: Jail Officials Withheld Dexter Barry’s Vital Medication, Resulting in His Death Days Later

Man Dies in Custody After Jail Officials Refuse to Provide Necessary Medication

Background

Dexter Barry, who had recently received a heart transplant, was arrested in November 2020 following a dispute with a neighbor over Wi-Fi. Despite repeatedly telling police officers that he needed specific daily medications to prevent his body from rejecting his new heart, Barry was not provided with his medication while in police custody.

Release and Death

Barry was released from custody five days after his arrest, having missed at least five doses of his medication. However, his health declined rapidly, and he passed away just three days after his release. A pathologist hired by Barry’s family concluded that his death was caused by his body’s rejection of his heart transplant.

JSO Misconduct

Andrew Bonderud, the family’s lawyer, speculated that jail officials may not have obtained Barry’s medication due to its high cost. He called out the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) for potentially making a business decision to avoid paying for the medication, putting Barry’s life at risk. While the pathologist did not solely blame jail officials for Barry’s death, it is clear that they were reckless with his health and may have contributed to his avoidable death.

Failing to Provide Necessary Medication

The case of Dexter Barry highlights the importance of providing necessary medication to those in police custody. Failing to do so can be life-threatening, particularly for those with pre-existing medical conditions. Police officers should take every precaution to ensure that individuals in custody receive the medication they need to maintain their health and well-being.

The Need for Accountability

In cases where police officers fail to provide necessary medication, there must be accountability for their actions. Families of individuals who have died in police custody have the right to know what happened and why. Police departments must be held accountable for their actions and take steps to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : Emma Camp

Source Link :Dexter Barry Died Just Days After Jail Officials Withheld His Vital Medication/