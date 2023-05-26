Medical Racism: AP: Black Americans’ Health Inequalities Stem from Historical Medical Racism

The Roots of Health Inequities for Black Americans: A History of Medical Racism

Recent reports by The Associated Press (AP) have shed light on the long-standing issue of health inequities for Black Americans, tracing their roots to a history of medical racism. According to the AP, biases in the medical field have adversely impacted the health outcomes of Black Americans at every level, from medical school students to primary care providers.

A History of Bias and Inequitable Treatment

The AP report notes that biases in the medical field have been present throughout history, including in the treatment of Black children. Often, behavioral challenges in Black children were met with inhumane and extreme treatment in educational settings. This has contributed to a longstanding distrust of medical professionals among Black communities, resulting in poorer health outcomes.

Even in death, Black Americans have not escaped racist acts denying them the dignity their final resting places should have afforded them. According to the report, graveyard diggers were often hired to exhume and remove the bodies of Black people for the sake of medical research and studies, unbeknownst to family members.

Addressing Medical Racism

While medical racism has deep roots, there are steps that can be taken to address these inequities. The AP report calls for increased diversity in the medical field, including in medical schools and residency programs. This can help to ensure that medical professionals are better equipped to understand and address the unique health needs of Black Americans.

The report also calls for increased cultural competency training for medical professionals, including education on the history of medical racism and its ongoing impacts. This can help to build trust between Black patients and medical professionals, improving health outcomes for Black Americans.

The Importance of Advocacy

Advocacy is also crucial in addressing health inequities for Black Americans. This includes advocating for policies that address systemic racism and its impact on health outcomes, such as policies that address the social determinants of health.

Additionally, advocacy can help to ensure that Black Americans have access to quality healthcare. This includes advocating for the expansion of Medicaid and other healthcare programs, as well as increased funding for community health centers that serve predominantly Black communities.

Conclusion

The issue of health inequities for Black Americans is a complex and multifaceted one, with deep roots in a history of medical racism. However, by addressing bias in the medical field, increasing diversity in medical schools and residency programs, and advocating for policies that address systemic racism and improve access to quality healthcare, we can begin to address these inequities and improve health outcomes for Black Americans.

Medical discrimination Racial bias in healthcare Historical medical mistreatment of Black Americans Health disparities in Black communities Institutionalized racism in medicine

News Source : Xia Lin

Source Link :Medical racism in history causes health inequalities for Black Americans: AP/