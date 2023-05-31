“Medication Administration”: Can Medications be Broken? Ask a Pharmacist

Do Not Break a Film- or Sugar-Coated Tablet

When it comes to taking medication, it is important to follow the instructions given by your doctor or pharmacist. One common mistake people make is breaking film- or sugar-coated tablets. These tablets are designed to be taken whole and breaking them can have negative consequences.

Masking the Taste

One of the reasons for the coating on these tablets is to mask the taste of the medication. If you break them, the taste can be incredibly bitter, making it difficult to swallow. It is important to take the medication as prescribed to ensure it is effective.

Toxicity

Some tablets used for arthritis or cancer are toxic and should not be handled with bare hands by anyone other than the patient. Breaking these tablets can release the toxic substance and pose a danger to others. It is important to handle medication carefully and dispose of any unused medication properly.

Splitting Tablets

Sometimes formulations are not available in the exact strength that a doctor prescribes and a tablet needs to be split in half to get the precise dose. However, it is important to do this correctly. Use a pill cutter available for sale at pharmacies to ensure an accurate split. If a tablet is scored or has a groove down the middle, it is generally safe and easy to split. Refer to the leaflet or check with your pharmacist to see if it is safe to split the tablet.

It is important to keep split tablets clean and store them properly. They can become unstable if kept for a long time with the inside exposed and can be difficult to identify later. Wash your hands and the pill cutter before and after use and work on a clean, neat surface.

Alternative Forms

For patients with swallowing difficulties, medication might be available in a liquid or dissolvable form. A compounding pharmacy might also be able to prepare the medication in an easy-to-swallow formulation. It is important to discuss any difficulties with medication with your doctor or pharmacist to find an appropriate solution.

Cheaper Options

Some patients split a higher strength tablet in half because it works out cheaper. This is acceptable if it is done correctly and with the guidance of a healthcare professional. It is important to ensure an accurate split to avoid under or over-dosing.

Conclusion

In conclusion, breaking film- or sugar-coated tablets can have negative consequences. It is important to take medication as prescribed and to handle it carefully. If splitting a tablet is necessary, use a pill cutter and store it properly. Discuss any difficulties with medication with your healthcare professional to find an appropriate solution.

