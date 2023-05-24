“medication change”: Concerns of pharmacists raised by Hughes MP Jenny Ware over proposed medication change | St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Hughes MP Jenny Ware Advocates for Community Concerns in Canberra

As Hughes MP Jenny Ware returns to Canberra for another sitting fortnight, she reflects on her busy week within the electorate. Ware continues to hold mobile offices across the electorate where she listens to her constituents’ concerns. Last week, she visited Holsworthy and Heathcote to hear from her constituents about their pressing issues.

One of the major concerns raised by her constituents is the Labor Government’s decision to make cuts to mental health. Ware acknowledges the seriousness of this issue and promises to advocate for it in the parliament.

Another critical issue that Ware addressed last week is the Albanese Labor Government’s proposed move to 60-day dispensing of medications. Ware held a Pharmaceutical Roundtable with Member for Cook Scott Morrison to discuss the potential unintended consequences of this proposal. Community pharmacists are an integral part of our health system, and the proposed changes could have a significant impact on their services.

Ware heard from local pharmacists about their concerns that they will be forced to cut back on their opening hours, and staff will be forced to dispense medications in quantities that are unsafe and could lead to overdose. Moreover, the many services that pharmacists provide at no charge, including home delivery, diabetes education, aged care packages, and telephone advice, could now be in jeopardy.

Ware is alarmed at these changes and promises to advocate for the Health Minister about them.

Ware also highlights the critical role that community colleges play in our community. She visited St George and Sutherland Community College (SGSCC) in Jannali to meet with the directors, staff, and students. SGSCC provides a range of services, including vocational education, leisure activities, and disability services, that allow domestic and international students to receive a nationally recognized qualification.

Qualifications such as business and community services prepare students to obtain work-ready qualifications, assisting them in their journey into the workforce. Additionally, the college provides essential support services within our community.

Ware is also collating the results of her 60 Second Survey, which can be accessed at https://www.jennyware.com.au/community-feedback. The survey results will help Ware best represent and serve the electorate in the Federal Parliament.

If you have any questions or comments concerning the changes to the dispensing of medications, the cost-of-living crisis, or any other issue that is important to you, please feel free to write to Ware at Jenny.Ware.MP@aph.gov.au. Alternatively, you can call her office during business hours on 9521 6262.

In conclusion, Ware’s dedication to advocating for her constituents’ concerns highlights her commitment to serving the community. Her efforts to address critical issues such as mental health, medication dispensing, and community college services demonstrate her leadership and advocacy skills. We need more MPs like Ware who prioritize listening to their constituents and addressing their concerns in the parliament.

News Source : St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Source Link :Hughes MP Jenny Ware says proposed medication change worries pharmacists | St George & Sutherland Shire Leader/