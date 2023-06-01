“medication response”: IDgenetix test enhances medication response and remission rates

Castle Biosciences’ IDgenetix Shows Positive Results in Improving Medication Management for Depressive Disorder Patients

Castle Biosciences’ IDgenetix pharmacogenomic test has shown significant improvement in medication response and remission rates in patients with depressive disorder in a real-world study. The study was conducted on patients suffering from moderate to severe depression. Data from the study showed that medication management using IDgenetix showed a 35% improvement in medication response and a 64% increase in remission compared to patients who were treated with the existing standard-of-care treatment.

Positive Results Presented at the American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting

Castle Biosciences presented the positive results at the American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting held between 20 and 24 May in San Francisco, US. The company stated that the positive results are proof of the potential of IDgenetix to improve medication management. The single-centre, open-label study was co-authored by Kelly Wosnik, owner and nurse practitioner at Bristol Health.

IDgenetix Takes into Account Drug-Drug Interactions and Lifestyle Factors

According to Wosnik, unlike other pharmacogenomic tests, which only consider a patient’s drug-gene interactions, IDgenetix takes into account a patient’s drug-drug interactions and lifestyle factors and can provide a more comprehensive overview of which medications will be effective therapies for the patient. As supported by the data in this study, using IDgenetix to guide personalised medication selection can help improve the care of patients suffering from moderate to severe depression by offering hope of improved medication response and remission.

15-Gene Variant Panel Utilised for Medication Recommendations

IDgenetix utilises a 15-gene variant panel to provide medication recommendations for patients diagnosed with depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders. Besides drug-gene interactions, the recommendations are also based on drug-drug interactions and lifestyle factors. The test empowers clinicians to accurately personalise treatments to individual patients, rather than depend on the trial-and-error method.

Improvement of More Than Two and a Half Times in Remission Rates

In the previously published randomised control trial, the use of IDgenetix for medication management of patients with severe depression demonstrated an improvement of more than two and a half times in remission rates compared to those whose medication was not guided by the test. These results provide promising evidence for the potential of IDgenetix to improve medication management for mental health conditions.

Conclusion

The IDgenetix pharmacogenomic test has shown significant improvement in medication response and remission rates in patients with depressive disorder. The test utilises a 15-gene variant panel to provide medication recommendations based on drug-gene and drug-drug interactions as well as lifestyle factors. The positive results presented at the American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting provide promising evidence for the potential of IDgenetix to improve medication management for mental health conditions. By accurately personalising treatments to individual patients, IDgenetix can offer hope for improved medication response and remission for patients suffering from moderate to severe depression and other mental health disorders.

