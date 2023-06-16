Medirigiriya shooting claims life of 36-year-old woman today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Last night (15), in the Mirishena fishing village in Medirigiriya, a 36-year-old woman was reported dead due to a gunshot wound. The woman had been receiving treatment at the Medirigiriya Hospital but succumbed to her injuries. According to investigations, she had been shot while returning from her mother’s house located behind her residence. The suspect is believed to have been hiding near the victim’s house and fled after the shooting. The Police suspect that the incident may be related to a fight between the victim and her partner. The Medirigiriya Police are currently conducting an investigation to apprehend the suspect. (NewsWire)

News Source : NewsWire

Source Link :36 year old woman killed in Medirigiriya shooting/