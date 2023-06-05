“Mediterranean City Guide”: A Comprehensive Handbook to the Coastal Mediterranean City

Known for its stunning coastal vistas and fragrant orange groves, Valencia is a must-visit destination in Spain. Though it is often overlooked in favor of its larger counterparts, Madrid and Barcelona, this third-largest city in Spain is rich with its own unique heritage and culture. With a varied mix of attractions and sites, visitors to Valencia can opt for a relaxing vacation or an adventurous experience.

Valencia dates back to its founding as a Roman colony in 138 BCE and has seen a thriving trade industry throughout its history. Because of its ideal location on the Mediterranean Sea, Valencia’s port remains one of the busiest in Europe to this day.

From exploring white sand beaches to eating some of the world’s best cuisine, scroll on for the ultimate guide and list of things to do in Valencia, Spain.

Explore The Historic City Center

Over 2,000 years of history and influence from neighboring cultures can be seen in Valencia’s striking art and architecture. Wind through the historic city center and visit the Barrio del Carmen, also known as the El Carmen neighborhood. Here, visitors can find some of the best examples of Valencia’s historic sites. Visit the Cathedral of Valencia to see a Gothic-style building housing priceless treasures, including what many believe to be the Holy Chalice. Take in artwork from the Spanish Renaissance in the Cathedral Museum, or climb the Miguelete Tower for a breathtaking panoramic view of the city.

See A UNESCO World Heritage Site

Travelers who are architecture buffs will appreciate a visit to La Lonja, Valencia’s historic silk and commodity exchange. Built in the 15th century, the site is one of Spain’s finest examples of Gothic architecture. It was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1996. Be sure to take a stroll through its citrus-lined courtyard to experience quintessentially Valencian design. There is a flea market in front of La Lonja on Sundays from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, where sellers offer antiques, books, vinyl records, and more.

Eat Your Way Through The Central Market

The Spanish are known to take their food very seriously, and Valencians are no exception. Valencia is, after all, the birthplace of paella. Experience the variety of delicacies Valencia has to offer in the Mercado Central or Central Market. The covered market features over 1,200 stalls and is Europe’s largest fresh produce market. Get lost in the aisles of meat, seafood, cheese, spices, nuts, and more. Or, grab a seat at the Central Bar to taste a variety of tapas dishes.

Head To Malvarrosa Beach

Situated on the idyllic Mediterranean Sea, Valencia has an array of beautiful beaches — and Malvarrosa is perhaps Valencia’s best-known beach. A wide and flat expanse, Malvarrosa Beach has good accessibility and soft, white sand. Walk the paved promenade beside the sand and grab a bite to eat. Or, rent an umbrella and a chair to pass the time on the shoreline. With its proximity to the city (about 15 minutes by bus or metro), this area is popular with locals and tourists alike.

Visit The City Of Arts And Sciences

The Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, or City of Arts and Sciences, is a must-visit on a trip to Valencia. The sprawling complex of buildings was designed by local architect Santiago Calatrava, and the unique structures are some of the most iconic views in Valencia. The collection of buildings consists of museums and cultural centers including Oceanogràfic, Europe’s largest aquarium. Music lovers can pay a visit to the Palau de les Arts to see the city’s famed theater showcasing concerts, opera, ballet, and more. For a different perspective of the center, visitors can rent kayaks, transparent boats, or pedal boats and enjoy cruising through the water features in the area.

Have A Picnic In The Turia Gardens

Valencia has no shortage of beautiful green spaces to break up the urban development, but its most famous park is also its largest. The Jardín del Turia, or Turia Gardens as it’s also known, sits on 9 kilometers, stretching from the City of Arts and Sciences to Cabecera Park. A flat expanse, this is a great place to enjoy running, biking, or a leisurely picnic on one of its many lawns. The park also boasts football fields, rugby fields, skate parks, giant chess boards, and ping pong tables for travelers looking for more activities.

Attend A Cultural Festival

Given its rich and varied history, it’s no wonder Valencia hosts numerous festivals throughout the year to honor the city’s traditions. Travelers visiting in the spring can attend the Fallas Festival, which has been honored by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. From March 1st-19th each year, the city is adorned with hundreds of giant papier-mâché art pieces which are burned at the end of the festival, honoring an old carpenters’ tradition of burning wood to celebrate the arrival of spring. During the festival, the city is alight with firework and firecracker shows, parades, and more.

Walk Through L’Umbracle

Part of the City of Arts and Sciences, L’Umbracle is a landscaped area covered in a tall glass structure. It contains an outdoor art gallery and sculpture garden featuring works of contemporary art. In the spring and summer, the glass dome is transformed into a futuristic-looking dance club, becoming a can’t-miss nightlife fixture in the city. Club-goers should be well rested — in true Spanish fashion, a night out doesn’t begin until around 11:00 p.m. and this club is open until 7:00 a.m.

Get Out On The Water

Boasting nearly 6,000 kilometers of coastline, Spain has some of the world’s best beaches for ocean lovers. Situated on the south end of the Balearic Sea, a part of the Mediterranean Sea, Valencia has a variety of popular water activities. One of the best activities to do in Valencia is renting a boat or participating in a boat tour (many of the boat rental companies can be found on the north side of the Port of Valencia). Travelers can also rent paddle boards, kayaks, or jet skis from businesses located on the Mirador del Puerto, a boardwalk and observation deck located in the marina.