Mediterranean Lemon Potatoes Recipe: A Delectable Recipe for Mediterranean Lemon Potatoes: Crunchy, Velvety, Insanely Tasty

Classic Potato Salad
Author and educator Michael W. Twitty remembers a particular Juneteenth celebration—and this classic potato salad recipe—well. Ben Bynum, co-owner of South Jazz Kitchen in Philadelphia, made it for a backyard barbecue. Bynum’s easy recipe gives the old-fashioned side dish a sweet-meets-zingy twist.
Ingredients
- 3 lbs. potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup yellow mustard
- 1/4 cup sweet pickle relish
- 1/4 cup red onion, diced
- 1/4 cup celery, diced
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
Instructions
- Place the cubed potatoes in a large pot of salted water and bring to a boil. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until the potatoes are fork-tender.
- Drain the potatoes and let cool for a few minutes.
- In a large bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, mustard, sweet pickle relish, red onion, celery, parsley, salt, and black pepper.
- Add the chopped eggs and cooked potatoes to the bowl and stir gently to combine.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
Notes
This classic potato salad is perfect for any summer gathering. The sweet pickle relish adds a touch of sweetness, while the yellow mustard and red onion give it a zingy kick. You can make this potato salad a day ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator until you’re ready to serve. Enjoy!
