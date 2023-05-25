Mediterranean Lemon Potatoes Recipe: A Delectable Recipe for Mediterranean Lemon Potatoes: Crunchy, Velvety, Insanely Tasty

Classic Potato Salad

Author and educator Michael W. Twitty remembers a particular Juneteenth celebration—and this classic potato salad recipe—well. Ben Bynum, co-owner of South Jazz Kitchen in Philadelphia, made it for a backyard barbecue. Bynum’s easy recipe gives the old-fashioned side dish a sweet-meets-zingy twist.

Ingredients

3 lbs. potatoes, peeled and cubed

6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup yellow mustard

1/4 cup sweet pickle relish

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/4 cup celery, diced

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Instructions

Place the cubed potatoes in a large pot of salted water and bring to a boil. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until the potatoes are fork-tender. Drain the potatoes and let cool for a few minutes. In a large bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, mustard, sweet pickle relish, red onion, celery, parsley, salt, and black pepper. Add the chopped eggs and cooked potatoes to the bowl and stir gently to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Notes

This classic potato salad is perfect for any summer gathering. The sweet pickle relish adds a touch of sweetness, while the yellow mustard and red onion give it a zingy kick. You can make this potato salad a day ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator until you’re ready to serve. Enjoy!

