Mediterranean roast recipe: How to create a Mediterranean-inspired roast dish

Roast season might feel like it’s over, but according to research from Sainsbury’s, 15 million Brits think one of the worst things about summer is having less roasts. But just because the sun is out, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some Yorkshire puddings and stuffing. In fact, TikTok is full of chefs offering up classic Sunday Roast recipes with a Mediterranean-style makeover.

Sainsbury’s has put together a summer-friendly version of everyone’s favourite meal, curated by TikTok Chef Poppy O’Toole. The recipe features lemon-infused roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings morphed into an air-fried, tear-and-share. Poppy said: ‘The traditional roast dinner is a British staple and I’m a big believer that it should be enjoyed all year round. There are so many different elements to the dish, which means there are lots of options to experiment with different flavours and ingredients. I’m delighted to have teamed up with Sainsbury’s to create this fun, summery spin on the classic Sunday roast, and had a lot of fun pulling together this unique recipe.’

Want to give it a try? Here are the recipes for the roast:

Lemon Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients:

– 4-6 Maris Piper potatoes

– Juice of a lemon

– 1 lemon sliced

– 2 tsp dried oregano

– 2 tsp fine semolina

– 1 cloves of garlic, minced

– 50ml oil

– Handful of chopped parsley

– Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Peel and quarter your spuds, place them in a pan of cold salted water and cook for 15-20 minutes until tender.

2. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

3. Place a tray in the oven with the oil.

4. Drain off the spuds and leave to steam fry with a tea towel over them for 10 minutes.

5. Give the spuds a toss so that they break down a little on the sides.

6. Take the tray out of the oven and put the spuds in the tray. Give them a toss, cook for 30 minutes.

7. In that time mix all the other ingredients together.

8. Take the spuds out the oven and turn it up to 200°C.

9. Pour the lemony liquid over the potatoes, add the lemon slices and give them a mix.

10. Return them to the oven for a further 30 minutes.

11. Season and sprinkle with some parsley if you fancy. For those that love the summery lemon taste you can add extra lemon zest when you serve the potatoes for a fresh flavour.

White Wine and Roasted Garlic Dipping Gravy

Ingredients:

– 1 bulb of garlic

– 1 glass of Sauvignon Blanc

– 500ml-1ltr golden chicken stock

– Handful of mixed fresh herbs, rosemary, thyme, parsley

– 2 to 3 echalion shallots finely chopped

– Juices from the pork and the lemon roasted potatoes

– 3 tsp cornflour to help thicken

Method:

1. Wrap the garlic in foil, season and roast with the potatoes.

2. In a saucepan sauté the shallots. When golden, deglaze with the wine and cook out the alcohol.

3. When the garlic is cooked make it into a paste and add to the wine and onions.

4. Cover with stock and any roasting juices from the meat and potatoes.

5. Bring to the boil and add just enough corn flour to thicken into a dip consistency sauce.

6. Finish with chopped herbs.

Slow-Roasted Confit Tomatoes

Ingredients:

– 1kg Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Tomato Variety Box

– 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

– 2 teaspoons of granulated sugar

– Handful fresh thyme

– 250ml olive oil, plus extra

– 2 tbsp balsamic or sherry vinegar

– 1 tablespoon salt

Method:

1. Heat oven to 160C fan.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, salt and sugar.

3. Add the tomatoes, garlic, and thyme to a baking dish. Pour the oil mixture over the tomatoes.

4. Bake, uncovered, until the tomatoes have wrinkled and softened, but have not totally burst, around 90 minutes.

Tear-and-Share Yorkshire Pudding

Ingredients:

– 4 eggs

– 140g plain flour

– 220ml whole milk

– Few sprigs rosemary finely chopped

– Small bunch of thyme finely chopped

– Zest of 1 lemon

– Seasoning

– Vegetable oil or lard

Method:

1. Mix all ingredients together and leave in the fridge for an hour.

2. Get an oven proof tray that fits in your air fryer and add the fat.

3. Get it in the air fryer at 190°C and preheat it.

4. Once the fat is smoking hot add the Yorkshire pudding mixture and air fry for 5-8 minutes until golden and crispy then serve up as it is to tear and share.

5. Or, to cook in the oven: Heat oven to 230°C /fan 210C/gas 8.

6. Heat a tray with the fat so it’s piping hot.

7. Pour the batter into a jug, then remove the hot tray from the oven. Carefully and evenly pour the batter into the tray.

8. Place the tray back in the oven and leave undisturbed for 20-25 minutes until the pudding has puffed up and browned.

Rosemary, Garlic and Lemon Stuffing

Ingredients:

– 125g old stale hard bread (no waste)

– 1 tbsp of rosemary finally chopped

– Dried garlic

– Lemon zest and juice from 1 lemon

– 25g salted butter

– 50 ml chicken or vegetable stock

– Salt and pepper

– Melted butter

– Honey

– 1 x egg to bind

Method:

1. Blend bread into crumbs.

2. Mix with all the dry ingredients and egg.

3. Pour over hot stock and mix well. Leave to sit for 5-10 minutes.

4. Roll into a sausage shape and wrap tightly in cling film and leave in the fridge for 15 minutes to set up.

5. Then remove the cling film and get in the air fryer tray and brush with honey butter.

6. Roast for 10-15 minutes at 190°C until piping hot through and golden all over.

7. To serve just slice up.

8. Or, to cook in the oven: roast at 190°C for 10-15 minutes.

Pork Chops with Nduja Butter

Ingredients:

– 1 pack of Sainsbury’s British pork chops with paprika & nduja butter

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Remove all packaging. Preheat frying pan over a high heat. Rub each chop with 5ml of vegetable oil.

2. Pan fry chops for 1 minute on each side, then 1 minute on the fat edge.

3. Remove from pan and place on a baking tray on the middle shelf of the oven. Cook for a further 12 minutes, adding the butter for the last 2 minutes.

4. Remove from the oven, cover with foil and allow to rest for 2 minutes before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout, all juices run clear and no pink colour remains.

BBQ Style No Beef Brisket

Ingredients:

– 1 pack of Sainsbury’s BBQ style no beef brisket, summer edition

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 190’C. Remove all packaging and set aside the two butter pats.

2. In a shallow frying pan with a little cooking oil lightly brown the steaks on both sides over a medium heat for 2 minutes, then transfer onto a baking tray and place in pre heated oven and cook for a further 15 minutes.

3. For the last 3 minutes of cooking place one butter onto each steak until melted.

In conclusion, just because it’s summer doesn’t mean you have to miss out on your favourite roast dinner. With the help of Sainsbury’s and TikTok Chef Poppy O’Toole, you can enjoy a summer-friendly version of everyone’s favourite meal. From lemon-infused roast potatoes to tear-and-share Yorkshire puddings, there’s something for everyone. So, why not give it a try and experiment with different flavours and ingredients?

Mediterranean cuisine Roasted vegetables Grilled meats Olive oil Herbs and spices

To make a Mediterranean-inspired roast, start by seasoning your meat or vegetables with a blend of herbs such as oregano, thyme, and rosemary. Drizzle with olive oil and roast in the oven or on the grill until cooked through and golden brown. Serve with a side of roasted vegetables and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar or a squeeze of lemon juice for a fresh finishing touch.

News Source : Tanyel Mustafa

Source Link :Mediterranean inspired roasts are here – and this is how to make one/