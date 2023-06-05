“Medium followers growth”: A Comprehensive Guide to Reaching 100 Followers on Medium: Step-by-Step Approach | Written by Shahzeb Khan | Featured on ILLUMINATION | June 2023

How to Reach 150 Followers on Medium

Reaching 150 followers on Medium is a significant achievement that reflects the quality of your writing and the connection you have with your readers. Whether you’re a seasoned writer or just starting, these tips can help you develop your readership and reach on the platform.

Is it Hard to Get 100 Followers on Medium?

Getting 100 followers on Medium may be challenging, but it’s doable with the right approach. It takes patience, consistency, and great content to build a following. Engaging with the Medium community, networking with other authors, and promoting your work can all help you reach this milestone.

How to Have 100 Followers on Medium?

Here are some effective ways to increase your chances of gaining followers on Medium:

Create high-quality content: Focus on writing well-researched, insightful, and interesting pieces that add value to your readers’ lives. Delivering great content consistently will attract and retain followers. Participate in Medium discussions: Offer thoughtful comments on other pieces, and follow other authors whose work you find inspiring. Engaging with the community allows you to build relationships and gain visibility. Promote your posts: Share your Medium articles with a wider audience by using social media platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Join relevant writing clubs or forums and share your expertise, adding links to your articles when appropriate. Use relevant tags: Use appropriate tags that accurately describe your content when publishing your posts on Medium. This improves the visibility of your content in search results and increases the likelihood of attracting visitors who are interested in your topic.

Do You Need 100 Followers on Medium to Make Money?

While having a significant following on Medium may help you earn more money, it’s not solely based on the number of followers you have. Medium’s Partner Program, which pays writers based on reader engagement, takes into account various metrics such as read time, claps, and engagement from non-followers. Therefore, regardless of the number of followers you have, focusing on providing great content and engaging your readers is essential for profitability.

How Many People Can I Follow on Medium per Day?

To prevent spam and maintain a healthy community, Medium imposes limits on daily actions. At the time of writing, the limit for following new accounts on Medium was around 100 per day. It’s important to note that these restrictions are subject to change, so the most up-to-date information can be found in Medium’s official guidelines.

Conclusion

To reach 150 followers on Medium, you must be dedicated, patient, and strategic. By consistently creating high-quality content, engaging with the Medium community, promoting your posts, and using relevant tags, you can increase your chances of expanding your followers. Remember that establishing a significant presence on Medium is a journey, and with effort, you can meet and exceed your following goals. So, put these methods into action and watch your Medium following grow!

