Meg Jones Death -Dead – Obituary : Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Meg Jones has Died .

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Meg Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

A great reporter has passed. RIP @MegJonesJS. You made incredible journalism look easy, but we all know it's not — you were just that good at it. — Steven Potter (@IAmStevenPotter) December 13, 2020

Steven Potter @IAmStevenPotter A great reporter has passed. RIP @MegJonesJS . You made incredible journalism look easy, but we all know it’s not — you were just that good at it.

Tributes

Kris Ann wrote

We lost a good one today. One of the very best. I had the joy of knowing Meg Jones, a singular person with a sharp wit, a passion for life and a kind heart. She could write anything—no story was too small. We worked stories from foster families for chickens, to the burial of a soldier killed in the war and everything in between. Her words seemed to flow easily, but I find it tough to adequately convey her in words. She touched a lot of people in her time here. And her stories reached countless more. She left this world a better place than when she came—that is a life well lived. But damn, I am so very heartbroken than she isn’t here with us any loner.

Being There-Reaching Out, Inc. wrote

Our friend and reporter, Meg Jones, passed today after a short bout with pancreatic cancer. Some of you may remember her speaking at one of our Retreats about her trips to Iraq and embedding with our troops. RIP dear Meg💗🇺🇸. You are missed already.

Kay Nielsen Castner wrote

I’m so sorry to hear this. She was a true friend to all of us and a powerful military advocate. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

Kermit Hugo wrote

I remember meeting her. She was an awesome lady. Saddened to hear this.

Diane Bossert wrote

Such sad news. We were presented with a framed news article her newspaper had done by her at our BTRO gathering.

Nancy Olson wrote

What😭she just sent me a message the other day asking for my address to send a card to. She never messaged back when I asked how she was. Oh my.