“Meg Ryan net worth”: Is Meg Ryan Receiving Royalties Despite Having a Solid Net Worth?

Meg Ryan: From Rom-Com Icon to Real Estate Mogul

Long before Jennifer Garner tried to win back Mark Ruffalo in 13 Going on 30 or Kate Hudson drove Matthew McConaughey crazy in How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, there was Meg Ryan. Ryan, who made her Hollywood debut back in the ’70s, had always been an actress who seemed able to do it all.

Early Career

Ryan ventured into soap drama with a role in As the World Turns before joining Tom Cruise in the original Top Gun (she, along with several former co-stars, didn’t return for the sequel). But it wasn’t until she made her way to rom-coms that Ryan truly established herself as a Hollywood icon. Today, everyone still knows the actress for her starring roles in hit films such as When Harry Met Sally…, Sleepless in Seattle, City of Angels, When a Man Loves a Woman, You’ve Got Mail, and Kate & Leopold.

Net Worth

Current estimates indicate that Ryan is worth an astounding $85 to $90 million today. That figure is not exactly surprising considering that the actress had been making movies for several decades. And throughout her run, Ryan had been one of the highest-paid actresses of her time.

Real Estate Venture

As it turns out, Ryan has become a bit of a fixer-upper expert, buying properties and renovating them before selling them for a handsome profit. The Hollywood star has already done this several times in recent years and it seems, she doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

Ryan was at it again as expected. After purchasing a home in the exclusive enclave of Montecito for $5 million in 2020, the Hollywood star quickly worked with design-build firm Becker Studios to renovate the place. Around 18 months later, Ryan sold the home for $13.3 million, leaving her with an impressive estimated profit of about $8.3 million. Around the same time, the actress also offloaded her Chappaquiddick Island mansion and made a profit of around $3 million.

Royalties

Years after the release of many of Ryan’s hit films, it is highly likely that the actress is still collecting residual checks from her works as this is mandated in actors’ SAG-AFTRA contracts. For films, residuals kick in once a movie is offered on DVD, cable, free television, pay television, or new media such as streamers.

What’s Meg Ryan Doing These Days?

Ryan may be staying out of the spotlight for the most part, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that she has moved on from acting completely. Much to fans’ delight, the veteran actress has agreed to return to rom-coms at least one more time. In the upcoming film What Happens Later, Ryan and David Duchovny play ex-lovers who unexpectedly reunite when they are forced to stay overnight at an airport after getting snowed in. The movie also marks Ryan’s sophomore directing project after first helming the 2015 war drama Ithaca.

At the same time, the actress also serves as one of the film’s writers. It’s unclear if Ryan plans to take on other film projects after this.

Conclusion

Meg Ryan has proven to be a versatile actress in her career, having acted in soap drama, action movies, and rom-coms. She has also ventured into real estate and made a name for herself as a fixer-upper expert. Although she continues to collect residual checks from her hit films, her earnings may not be significant enough to retire on. Fans of Ryan can look forward to her return to the big screen in the upcoming rom-com, What Happens Later.

