“Mega-constellation satellite network China”: New satellite mega-constellation to be launched by Long March 8 rockets: China’s rival to Starlink

China to Expand Production of Long March 8 Launch System to Compete with SpaceX’s Starlink

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has announced plans to expand the production of its new Long March 8 launch system. This state-of-the-art rocket will enable China to lift a new satellite mega-constellation into orbit, allowing it to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink internet capabilities.

The Long March 8 launch system is a powerful and versatile rocket that can carry a payload of up to 4.5 tons into low Earth orbit. Its advanced technology and efficient design make it an ideal choice for launching constellations of satellites, such as China’s upcoming Guowang network.

The Guowang network, sometimes referred to as the national network, will be a massive constellation of roughly 13,000 satellites in low Earth orbit. These satellites will provide a range of services, including internet connectivity, remote sensing, and navigation. The network will be a key part of China’s efforts to expand its space capabilities and become a major player in the global space industry.

However, the Guowang network has drawn concerns from the global astronomical community about its potential impact on observations of the night sky. The large number of satellites in low Earth orbit could interfere with ground-based observatories and make it more difficult to study the universe.

China has acknowledged these concerns and has pledged to work with the international community to minimize the impact of its satellite constellation. The country has also invested in developing advanced technologies to reduce the brightness of its satellites and make them less visible to ground-based telescopes.

Despite these efforts, some experts remain skeptical about the impact of the Guowang network on astronomical observations. They argue that the sheer number of satellites in the constellation will make it difficult to mitigate the effects on ground-based observatories.

Regardless of these concerns, China’s expansion of its Long March 8 launch system is a significant development in the global space industry. It demonstrates the country’s commitment to becoming a major player in space and competing with other space-faring nations, such as the United States and Russia.

The Long March 8 launch system is an impressive piece of engineering that will enable China to launch large constellations of satellites into orbit quickly and efficiently. With a production facility capable of producing 50 of these rockets per year, China is poised to become a major player in the satellite launch market.

In addition to its space capabilities, China’s space program has also been a source of national pride and inspiration. The country has made significant progress in recent years, including landing a rover on the far side of the moon and completing its own space station.

China’s space program is a testament to the country’s technological prowess and its determination to become a leading player in the global space industry. The expansion of its Long March 8 launch system is just the latest development in this ongoing effort, and it is sure to have significant implications for the future of space exploration and satellite technology.

News Source : Chris Young

Source Link :China’s answer to Starlink? Long March 8 rockets will launch new satellite mega-constellation/