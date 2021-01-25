Megan Piercey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Airials gymnast, Megan Piercey has Died .

Airials gymnast, Megan Piercey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Airials gymnast, Megan Piercey. To support her teammates & family Campia gymnasts designed this mask in Megan's memory.Proceeds will be directed to the fund her family started in her name. We continue to send strength and love💛 pic.twitter.com/M7Z9Pkz9rd — Campia Gymnastics (@campiagym) January 25, 2021

Campia Gymnastics @campiagym We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Airials gymnast, Megan Piercey. To support her teammates & family Campia gymnasts designed this mask in Megan’s memory.Proceeds will be directed to the fund her family started in her name. We continue to send strength and love