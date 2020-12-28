Megan Smith Death -Obituary – Dead :UAB Athletic Megan Smith has Died .

Megan Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.

BSA – Burns Sports Academy 13 hrs · I’m heartbroken over the loss of one of our own. Megan Smith has passed away. She was a pitching instructor at our facility while she pursued her nursing degree and after she graduated. She was always a light in our facility. She just made the day better. She was tough as nails and always pushed her pitchers to their utmost potential. During her lessons, she was all business. You will truly be missed superstar and we will meet again for that rematch of hitter versus pitcher. Of course she won the first one! Love you Megan. 1996-2020

Marla Townsend wrote

We (UAB Softball Family) have lost an outstanding young lady, daughter/sister and incredible Role Model, Megan Smith

“Now I Know…”

Your words will continue to influence young ladies and their parents. Listen to Megan speaking to a group of campers in Dec 2019 and explaining “If I knew then what I know now…”

