Meghan Crook Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Det. Const. Meghan Crook has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021
Det. Const.Meghan Crook has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
With profound sadness I share the passing of one of our members. Det. Const.Meghan Crook was critically injured in a snowmobile accident on January 2 and tragically lost her battle today. Her friends, colleagues and family are in our thoughts. Meaghan was with @yrp since 2014.
— Chief Jim MacSween (@chiefmacsween) February 2, 2021
Chief Jim MacSween @chiefmacsween With profound sadness I share the passing of one of our members. Det. Const.Meghan Crook was critically injured in a snowmobile accident on January 2 and tragically lost her battle today. Her friends, colleagues and family are in our thoughts. Meaghan was with @yrp since 2014.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.