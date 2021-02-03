Meghan Crook Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Det. Const. Meghan Crook has Died .

Det. Const.Meghan Crook has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

With profound sadness I share the passing of one of our members. Det. Const.Meghan Crook was critically injured in a snowmobile accident on January 2 and tragically lost her battle today. Her friends, colleagues and family are in our thoughts. Meaghan was with @yrp since 2014. — Chief Jim MacSween (@chiefmacsween) February 2, 2021

