Meghan Crook Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :@YRP Detective Constable Meghan Crook badge #2298 has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
#HaldimandOPP members honour and pay tribute to fallen @YRP Detective Constable Meghan Crook badge #2298 who died as a result of an off duty accident. The #OPP sends its sincerest condolences to the family, friends and work colleagues of Detective Constable Crook. #RIP ^rl pic.twitter.com/CITMfw3Dt1
— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 11, 2021
Tributes
York Regional Police Association
Today we aren’t able to say goodbye in our traditional ways as we mourn the loss of our YRPA member Detective Constable Meghan Crook. But we will forever remember her incredible kindness, generosity and commitment to give back. We lost a bright light much too soon 💙
Vada Martinez
So so sorry for the loss of an amazing person Detective Constable Meghan Crook. May her soul Rest In Peace
