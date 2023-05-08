megyn kelly chrissy teigen : The Twitter Spat Between Megyn Kelly and Chrissy Teigen That Caused a Social Media Stir

The Social Media Controversy: Megyn Kelly and Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter Feud

Introduction

Megyn Kelly and Chrissy Teigen are two influential women in the media and entertainment industries. In 2018, a Twitter feud between the two sparked controversy and brought attention to the power of social media.

The Feud

It all started when Kelly criticized a Vanity Fair article about the reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” tweeting, “Vanity Fair: Why do we care about these people again? @VanityFair.” Teigen, a close friend of the Kardashian family, responded by saying, “Oh, poor Megyn Kelly, she can’t handle the reality TV spotlight.”

Kelly fired back with a tweet that insulted Teigen’s talents, which led to backlash from Teigen’s fans and supporters. Teigen responded with a series of tweets that called out Kelly’s hurtful comments and emphasized the importance of kindness and support for one another’s success.

The Impact

The feud between Kelly and Teigen quickly gained traction on social media, with thousands of people weighing in on the situation. The incident highlighted the power of social media and the potential consequences of online interactions.

The feud between these two influential women serves as a reminder that even small interactions online can have real-world consequences. It also emphasizes the importance of kindness and respect in all interactions, both in person and online.

Conclusion

The Megyn Kelly and Chrissy Teigen Twitter feud may have been short-lived, but it left a lasting impact on social media and the way we interact with each other online. It serves as a reminder to always strive to be kind and respectful to one another, both in person and online.