Mehrdad Minavand Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mehrdad Minavand, who helped @TeamMelliIran register their 1st-ever #WorldCup victory – 2-1 against USA in 1998 has Died .

By | January 27, 2021
Mehrdad Minavand, who helped @TeamMelliIran register their 1st-ever #WorldCup victory – 2-1 against USA in 1998 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup We’re heartbroken to hear that Mehrdad Minavand, who helped @TeamMelliIran register their 1st-ever #WorldCup victory – 2-1 against USA in 1998 – has passed away, aged 45. RIP Mehrdad.

