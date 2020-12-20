Mekere Morauta Death -Dead – Obituary : Mekere Morauta, former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea has Died .
Mekere Morauta, former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Mekere Morauta, former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, who gave so much to his government, his people and his country.
— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) December 20, 2020
