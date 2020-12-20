Mekere Morauta Death -Dead – Obituary :Mekere Morauta has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
Mekere Morauta has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Pacific Friends @PacificFriends Pacific Friends is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Mekere Morauta KCMG. We send our sincere condolences to Lady Roslyn, a valued member of the Pacific Friends Advisory Board, son James, and the millions of Papua New Guineans who mourn his loss. Full statement:

