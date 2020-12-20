Mekere Morauta Death -Dead – Obituary :Mekere Morauta has Died .
Mekere Morauta has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Pacific Friends is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Mekere Morauta KCMG.
We send our sincere condolences to Lady Roslyn, a valued member of the Pacific Friends Advisory Board, son James, and the millions of Papua New Guineans who mourn his loss.
Full statement: pic.twitter.com/Vx1UV0ayrh
— Pacific Friends (@PacificFriends) December 20, 2020
Pacific Friends @PacificFriends Pacific Friends is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Mekere Morauta KCMG. We send our sincere condolences to Lady Roslyn, a valued member of the Pacific Friends Advisory Board, son James, and the millions of Papua New Guineans who mourn his loss. Full statement:
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.