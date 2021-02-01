Mel Antonen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mel Antonen has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Mel Antonen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
What a beautiful soul. I’m so saddened to hear of Mel Antonen’s passing. So many meaningful conversations we’d share in the press box and beyond for so many years. The world seems darker without his light. R.I.P old friend. #damncovid https://t.co/axsO6ik4lc
— Amber Theoharis (@AmberTheoharis) January 31, 2021
