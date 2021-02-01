Mel Antonen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mel Antonen has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Mel Antonen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

Dan Connolly is with Alex Connolly and 2 others . 18h · One of the most difficult things I’ve ever written. To many baseball fans, he was an expert from all those years at USA Today. To Orioles and Nats fans, he was a MASN analyst with a strong insight into the local teams. To those who came to my annual Hot Stove Talk in York, he was my partner in crime. More than anything, he was a great father, husband and friend. And one of the best humans I’ve ever known. Losing Mel Antonen is a brutal blow for so many of us. Here’s my column. It’s unlocked for all to read.

Kevin Drawbaugh

Dan – I just saw of his passing before I saw your post. Now your column has me in tears. Glad I got the chance to meet him the times he came to Zion. Hang in there my friend.

Janyce Covner Jorgensen

So sorry, Dan. As you paid tribute to him in your article, he was indeed a remarkable man. What a pleasure it was to have him at Zion for all of those years. He talked ministry with me with a graciousness and kindness I will always remember. May God’s comfort and peace surround his family, may God bless you as well, Dan, and all who grieve his loss.

Michael McGeehan

Nice article Dan. If you remember,he sat next to my father and me for years. He would tell me about trades that were gonna happen and they always did.

Brian Strong

Dan, I am very sorry for your loss. Your story resonates with anyone who has lost a close friend and I appreciate you sharing.

Krista Meluzio Zellers

I am so very sorry for your loss Dan. You are such an incredible writer, I am mourning having never having met him just by your words. I know Mark and my Dad treasured his time at Zion and will be so sad to learn of his passing. Don Meluzio, Mark Zellers.

Tracey Smeltzer

So sorry to hear this Dan. He was always entertaining and informative at the Hot Stove sessions. It was obvious from your repartee that the 2 of you had a mutual respect and admiration. He was always entertaining and informative and seemed like a great guy. My condolences to you as a friend and to his family.

Jeffrey Schiffman

So sad to hear/read this. Mel was always willing to talk to me even when he was working for USA Today and was a bigwig. I will always be grateful for that. RIP Mel.