Mel Antonen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mel Antonen has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Mel Antonen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We send our deepest condolences to the family of longtime USA Today writer and @MLBNetworkRadio contributor Mel Antonen. We appreciated Mel’s professionalism and passion for baseball. He will be missed by his many friends across our game.
— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) January 31, 2021
MLB Communications @MLB_PR We send our deepest condolences to the family of longtime USA Today writer and @MLBNetworkRadio contributor Mel Antonen. We appreciated Mel’s professionalism and passion for baseball. He will be missed by his many friends across our game.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.