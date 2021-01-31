Mel Antonen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mel Antonen has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

Mel Antonen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We send our deepest condolences to the family of longtime USA Today writer and @MLBNetworkRadio contributor Mel Antonen. We appreciated Mel’s professionalism and passion for baseball. He will be missed by his many friends across our game. — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) January 31, 2021

