Mel Corry Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : comrade Mel Corry has Died .

comrade Mel Corry has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Our hearts are breaking, our friend & comrade Mel Corry @melcorry48 has passed away after a battle with Covid. Mel was a committed trade unionist & communist and remains an exemplar of the incorruptible working class.

Gone too soon comrade ❤💔👊 Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann!

