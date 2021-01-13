Mel Corry Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : comrade Mel Corry has Died .
comrade Mel Corry has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our hearts are breaking, our friend & comrade Mel Corry @melcorry48 has passed away after a battle with Covid. Mel was a committed trade unionist & communist and remains an exemplar of the incorruptible working class.
Gone too soon comrade ❤💔👊
Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann! pic.twitter.com/xd35quPa0W
— TrademarkBelfast (@TrademarkBF) January 13, 2021
