“Mel King, Boston activist, dead at 94”

Mel King, a towering figure in Boston politics and activism, passed away yesterday at the age of 94. Known for breaking down barriers and fighting for social justice, King’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide those who seek to create a more equitable society.

Born in 1928 in Georgia, King moved to Boston as a teenager and became involved in community organizing and activism. He ran for public office multiple times, including a historic bid for mayor in 1983, becoming the first Black candidate to win a major party primary in the city’s history. Though he ultimately lost that election, King’s campaign paved the way for other people of color to run for office in Boston.

Throughout his career, King fought for affordable housing, education equity, and greater representation for marginalized communities in the political process. He remained active and involved in Boston politics and activism well into his later years, mentoring and inspiring countless others along the way.

In addition to his political and activism work, King was also a beloved educator and mentor, having taught at numerous universities and founded the Community Fellows Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His commitment to social justice and community empowerment was evident in every aspect of his life, and his impact on Boston and beyond cannot be overstated.

As we mourn King’s passing, we must also take time to reflect on and continue his legacy of fighting for a more just and equitable society. His dedication to creating a better world for all people, regardless of their background or circumstances, sets an example for us all to follow. Rest in power, Mel King.

Mel King, the barrier-breaking Boston politician and activist, has died at the age of 94. https://t.co/hwhHSmfHG0 pic.twitter.com/HNMJXBllsT — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) March 29, 2023