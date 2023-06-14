Melanie Martinez’s “Death” Lyrics – A Paraphrase

Death Lyrics – Melanie Martinez (Rewritten)
[Verse 1]<br>
I'm diggin' through the glove box<br>
I thought I had a map in here<br>
The driver's door doesn't lock<br>
I bought the car my junior year<br>
There's candy in my backpack<br>
And you can pick our soundtrack<br>
We're heading for the hills now<br>
'Cause really, we've got nothing to lose<br>
[Chorus]<br>
It's just death, it's just life<br>
It's just what you've been searching for your whole life<br>
It's just death, it's just life<br>
It's just picking at my skull tonight<br>
[Verse 2]<br>
I'm knocking on my parents' door<br>
I don't wanna be alone no more<br>
It's not the first time, that I've stayed up all night<br>
But it's the last time that I'll cope this way<br>
[Chorus]<br>
It's just death, it's just life<br>
It's just what you've been searching for your whole life<br>
It's just death, it's just life<br>
It's just picking at my skull tonight<br>
[Bridge]<br>
I'm sorry, mommy, I'm not what you wanted<br>
Daddy, please love me, I'm not what you wanted<br>
I love you, mommy, I'm sorry, daddy<br>
I'm sorry, mommy, I'm not what you wanted<br>
Daddy, please love me, I'm not what you wanted<br>
I love you, mommy, I'm sorry, daddy<br>
[Chorus]<br>
It's just death, it's just life<br>
It's just what you've been searching for your whole life<br>
It's just death, it's just life<br>
It's just picking at my skull tonight<br>
- “Melanie Martinez Death Lyrics”
- “Dark and haunting lyrics of Melanie Martinez’s Death”
- “Meaning behind Melanie Martinez’s Death lyrics”
- “Emotional impact of Death lyrics by Melanie Martinez”
- “Interpretation of Death lyrics in Melanie Martinez’s music”