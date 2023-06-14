Melanie Martinez’s “Death” Lyrics – A Paraphrase







Death Lyrics – Melanie Martinez (Rewritten)

Death Lyrics – Melanie Martinez (Rewritten)

[Verse 1]<br> I'm diggin' through the glove box<br> I thought I had a map in here<br> The driver's door doesn't lock<br> I bought the car my junior year<br> There's candy in my backpack<br> And you can pick our soundtrack<br> We're heading for the hills now<br> 'Cause really, we've got nothing to lose<br> [Chorus]<br> It's just death, it's just life<br> It's just what you've been searching for your whole life<br> It's just death, it's just life<br> It's just picking at my skull tonight<br> [Verse 2]<br> I'm knocking on my parents' door<br> I don't wanna be alone no more<br> It's not the first time, that I've stayed up all night<br> But it's the last time that I'll cope this way<br> [Chorus]<br> It's just death, it's just life<br> It's just what you've been searching for your whole life<br> It's just death, it's just life<br> It's just picking at my skull tonight<br> [Bridge]<br> I'm sorry, mommy, I'm not what you wanted<br> Daddy, please love me, I'm not what you wanted<br> I love you, mommy, I'm sorry, daddy<br> I'm sorry, mommy, I'm not what you wanted<br> Daddy, please love me, I'm not what you wanted<br> I love you, mommy, I'm sorry, daddy<br> [Chorus]<br> It's just death, it's just life<br> It's just what you've been searching for your whole life<br> It's just death, it's just life<br> It's just picking at my skull tonight<br>





“Melanie Martinez Death Lyrics” “Dark and haunting lyrics of Melanie Martinez’s Death” “Meaning behind Melanie Martinez’s Death lyrics” “Emotional impact of Death lyrics by Melanie Martinez” “Interpretation of Death lyrics in Melanie Martinez’s music”