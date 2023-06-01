“Melanoma prevention”: Melanoma: Essential Information You Should Have

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Battle with Melanoma Skin Cancer

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about her experience with melanoma skin cancer. What she initially thought was a zit turned out to be a tumour, which she had removed successfully. Kardashian’s story highlights the importance of paying attention to changes in moles or skin lesions, as early detection is crucial in the treatment of melanoma.

Understanding Melanoma Skin Cancer

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in melanocytes, the skin cells that produce melanin. Melanin is the pigment that provides the skin with its colour and helps protect the body from UV radiation from the sun. When skin cells are exposed to UV rays, they can become damaged, leading to the growth of cancerous cells. All skin cancers, including melanoma, are associated with sun exposure.

Non-melanoma skin cancer is more common than melanoma, but it’s important to be aware of both types. Melanomas can appear anywhere on the body, but they are more likely to develop in areas that are frequently exposed to the sun.

Symptoms of Melanoma Skin Cancer

It’s essential to pay attention to changes in moles or skin lesions. A new mole or skin lesion may be a sign of melanoma. Additionally, changes to existing moles or skin lesions, such as growth, darkening, or bleeding, should be examined by a doctor. Not all skin cancer looks the same, and any new lump or bump on the skin, including the face, should be checked by a doctor to ensure it’s not cancerous.

Diagnosing Melanoma Skin Cancer

If you notice changes in a mole or skin lesion, take a picture and contact your GP. They may ask you to come in for an examination or send the picture to a dermatologist for review. A dermatologist will examine your skin and ask about any changes you’ve noticed. They may perform an excision biopsy, removing the mole or lesion and some surrounding skin to test for cancer. If the melanoma is cancerous, additional tests may be needed to determine if it has spread to other areas of the body.

Treating Melanoma Skin Cancer

Surgery is the primary treatment for melanoma skin cancer, especially if it’s detected early. Procedures may involve removing the melanoma and an area of skin around it, swollen lymph glands, or cancer that’s spread to other areas of the body. If diagnosed at a later stage, treatment may involve immunotherapy or targeted therapy.

Preventing Melanoma Skin Cancer

Sunscreen is essential in preventing melanoma and other types of skin cancer. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every day, even on cloudy days. Wear protective clothing and seek shade when possible, especially during peak sun hours. Avoid tanning beds, as they emit harmful UV radiation that can cause skin cancer.

Khloe Kardashian’s story serves as a reminder to be vigilant about changes in moles or skin lesions. Early detection is key to successful treatment of melanoma skin cancer, so it’s essential to seek medical attention if you notice any changes to your skin.

Melanoma Symptoms Melanoma Diagnosis Melanoma Treatment Melanoma Prevention Melanoma Survival Rates

News Source : Katie Wright, PA

Source Link :What you need to know about melanoma/