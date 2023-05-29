“Melanoma treatment innovation”: Creating a novel therapy for melanoma

New Research and Treatments Increase Survival Rates for Melanoma Patients

Melanoma, a type of skin cancer, is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with a high mortality rate. However, new research and treatments are starting to increase a person’s chance of surviving melanoma. According to the American Cancer Society, around 98,000 Americans will be diagnosed with melanoma in 2023, and 7,000 will die from it. The good news is that metastatic melanoma, which was once a uniformly fatal disease, can now be treated in two ways, immunotherapy and targeted therapy.

Immunotherapy is a treatment that uses a person’s immune system to fight cancer. It works by boosting the body’s natural defenses to attack cancer cells. This therapy is effective for melanoma patients, and it has been shown to increase their chances of survival. Additionally, targeted therapy is a treatment that targets specific genes or proteins that promote cancer growth. Patients with a specific gene mutation, called the BRAF mutation, are prescribed this treatment.

The DREAMSeq trial, a clinical trial that aimed to test the best order of treatment for metastatic melanoma, has revealed that the sequence of treatment matters. According to Dr. Andrew Pecora, an oncologist at Hackensack University Medical Center, “Patients who received immunotherapy first had significantly better survival than patients who received targeted therapy first.” He also stated that the sequence of treatment, with immunotherapy first, should become the standard of care, which will result in more people being alive for five years or more. If immunotherapy doesn’t work, doctors should then follow with targeted therapy.

This finding is significant because about 50% of metastatic melanoma patients have the BRAF gene. Therefore, following the recommended sequence of treatment will have big implications for a lot of patients. Furthermore, this will increase their chances of survival, which is the ultimate goal of cancer treatment.

The new research and treatments for melanoma are a significant breakthrough in cancer treatment. They offer hope to patients who previously had little chance of survival. With the recommended sequence of treatment, more people will be alive for five years or more, which is a significant milestone in cancer treatment.

In conclusion, melanoma is a deadly form of cancer that has claimed many lives in the past. However, with new research and treatments, the survival rates for melanoma patients are increasing. The recommended sequence of treatment, with immunotherapy first, followed by targeted therapy if necessary, is an effective way to treat metastatic melanoma. This finding will have big implications for many patients, and it offers hope to those who previously had little chance of survival. With continued research and development, we hope to see even more breakthroughs in cancer treatment, and ultimately, a cure for this devastating disease.

Melanoma treatment innovation Novel melanoma therapy development Cutting-edge melanoma treatment research Breakthrough melanoma treatment discovery Revolutionary melanoma treatment approach

News Source : https://www.wafb.com

Source Link :Dreaming up a new treatment for melanoma/