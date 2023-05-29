Melanzane Alla Parmigiana – Eggplant Parmesan Fried : The Ultimate Guide to Making Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

A Comprehensive Guide on How to Prepare Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana – Eggplant Parmesan Fried

Melanzane alla Parmigiana, also known as Eggplant Parmesan Fried, is a classic Italian dish that has become popular worldwide. This dish is a delicious and comforting meal that features crispy fried eggplant slices layered with a rich tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese. It is a perfect dish for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, and it is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

In this article, we will dive deeper into the history and origin of Melanzane Alla Parmigiana, the ingredients used, the preparation process, and some tips to make the perfect Eggplant Parmesan Fried dish.

History and Origin

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana is a traditional dish from the Italian region of Campania, specifically in the city of Naples. The dish’s name comes from the Italian word for eggplant, “melanzane,” and the city of Parma, famous for its Parmesan cheese.

The origins of Melanzane Alla Parmigiana are uncertain, but it is believed to have originated in the 18th century. The dish was initially prepared with aubergines, breadcrumbs, and Parmesan cheese, and it was baked in the oven. Over the years, the recipe has evolved, and the dish is now fried instead of baked.

Ingredients

To make Melanzane Alla Parmigiana, you will need the following ingredients:

2 large eggplants

2 cups of tomato sauce

2 cups of mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup of all-purpose flour

3 eggs

2 cups of breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegetable oil for frying

Preparation

Slice the eggplants into thin rounds, about 1/4 inch thick. Season the eggplant slices with salt and pepper, and let them sit for 30 minutes to remove excess moisture. In three separate bowls, place the flour, beaten eggs, and breadcrumbs. Dip each eggplant slice into the flour, then into the egg mixture, and finally coat with breadcrumbs. Heat the vegetable oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the eggplant slices and fry until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes per side. Remove the eggplant slices from the pan and place them on a paper towel to remove any excess oil. Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a baking dish, spread a layer of tomato sauce on the bottom. Add a layer of fried eggplant slices on top of the tomato sauce. Sprinkle a layer of mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese on top of the eggplant slices. Repeat the layers until all the ingredients are used up, ending with a layer of cheese. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until the cheese is melted and golden brown. Remove from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before serving.

Tips

Choose eggplants that are firm, shiny, and free of bruises or blemishes.

Make sure to remove excess moisture from the eggplant slices by salting and letting them sit for 30 minutes.

Use fresh breadcrumbs instead of store-bought ones for a better texture.

Fry the eggplant slices in small batches to avoid overcrowding the pan.

Make sure the oil is hot enough before adding the eggplant slices to prevent them from absorbing too much oil.

Use a combination of mozzarella and Parmesan cheese for the perfect cheesy flavor.

Serve with a side of garlic bread or a fresh salad for a complete meal.

Conclusion

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana is a classic Italian dish that has become a favorite worldwide. This dish is a perfect combination of crispy fried eggplant, rich tomato sauce, and gooey cheese that is sure to satisfy your taste buds. With a little bit of effort and some simple ingredients, you can recreate this delicious dish in the comfort of your own home. So why not give it a try and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills?

——————–

1. What is Melanzane Alla Parmigiana?

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana, also known as Eggplant Parmesan Fried, is a classic Italian dish made with layers of fried eggplant, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

How do you prepare the eggplant for this dish?

To prepare the eggplant, slice it into 1/4-inch thick rounds, and then lay the slices out on a paper towel to absorb the excess moisture. Sprinkle the slices with salt and let them sit for about 30 minutes. Rinse the salt off and pat the slices dry with a clean towel. What kind of cheese is traditionally used in Melanzane Alla Parmigiana?

Mozzarella cheese is traditionally used in this dish. You can use either fresh or shredded mozzarella, depending on your preference. Can you make this dish ahead of time?

Yes, you can make this dish ahead of time. You can assemble the dish and refrigerate it for up to a day before baking it. You can also freeze the dish for up to a month. Can you make this dish without frying the eggplant?

Yes, you can make this dish without frying the eggplant. Instead, you can bake the eggplant slices in the oven until they are tender and then layer the dish as usual. What should you serve Melanzane Alla Parmigiana with?

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana is a filling dish that can be served as a main course. You can serve it with a side salad or some garlic bread to complete the meal. Is this dish vegetarian?

Yes, this dish is vegetarian-friendly as it does not contain any meat products. How many servings does this recipe make?

This recipe makes 6-8 servings, depending on how large your slices of eggplant are and how much you serve per person.