“Melbourne, Florida Mourns the Passing of Jerry Fuqua II – Remembered as a Kind and Loving Family Member”

Friends and Family Mourn the Loss of Jerry Fuqua II

The community of Melbourne, Florida is grieving the loss of Jerry Fuqua II, a beloved resident known for his sweet, funny, and down-to-earth personality.

Those who knew Jerry are reminiscing about his infectious laughter and his ability to make anyone feel at ease. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

Rest in peace, #JerryFuquaII.

Grief and Loss Coping with Death Family Support Mourning a Loved One Dealing with Bereavement