Melbourne, Florida resident Jerry Fuqua passes away, leaving his family in grief.







Obituary: Jerry Fuqua

Jerry Fuqua of Melbourne, Florida has passed away

The family of Jerry Fuqua is deeply saddened to announce his passing. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.

Jerry was born on September 5, 1950, in Atlanta, Georgia. He moved to Florida in the 1970s and worked as a mechanic for over 30 years. He was known for his hard work, his love for his family, and his sense of humor.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Fuqua, his daughter Sarah, his son Daniel, and his three grandchildren. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering love for his family.

The family requests privacy during this difficult time and thanks everyone for their love and support.

Rest in peace, Jerry.





