Melbourne man Adam Bockhodt identified as victim of fatal stabbing outside girlfriend’s apartment

Adam Bockhodt : Melbourne man Adam Bockhodt fatally stabbed outside girlfriend's apartment

The young father who was fatally stabbed outside his girlfriend’s apartment in Melbourne has been identified as Adam Bockhodt. The 34-year-old was found dead in the doorway of the property on Surrey Rd, South Yarra on Saturday evening. Bockhodt had been stabbed in the stomach by his alleged attacker, who fled the scene. His girlfriend and friend attempted to save him but were unsuccessful. A 17-year-old boy was charged with one count of murder following the alleged stabbing, and witnesses say he and Bockhodt knew each other. Residents of the public housing estate have raised concerns about the safety of the building, with some saying they are too scared to leave their homes. In 2021, a 62-year-old woman was found murdered in the stairwell of the same building.

News Source : Molly Magennis

