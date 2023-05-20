“Melbourne robbery victim” : Manhunt underway after woman held at gunpoint by masked robber in Melbourne

Manhunt underway for suspect who robbed Melbourne gaming venue at gunpoint and stole $140,000 in cash

A masked robber held a woman at gunpoint and stole $140,000 from a gaming venue in Melbourne. The 51-year-old hotel worker was opening the Players Hotel in Dandenong at 6am when the man wearing a balaclava and gloves cornered her. He forced her inside the hotel and stole cash, including some from a pokies machine. The man fled the venue in the woman’s Holden Barina. Police are searching for both the alleged offender and the stolen car. The woman was not physically harmed but was described as “traumatized.” In a separate incident, a woman was sexually assaulted at Southern Cross station in Melbourne this morning. She then allegedly physically assaulted the man who assaulted her hours later, whom she claims she saw. The police say they were unknown to each other.

