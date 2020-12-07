Melinda Coleman Death -Dead-Obituaries : Mother of rape survivor Daisy Coleman, has died by suicide.

Melinda Coleman, the mother of rape survivor Daisy Coleman, has died by suicide four months after her daughter’s death.
The mother of Daisy Coleman — who was one of the teenage girls featured in “Audrie & Daisy,” the Netflix documentary about her rape as a teenager — has taken her own life just months after Daisy’s suicide., according to a statement posted online on December 7.  2020.

Daisy Coleman’s mom taking her life has me in shambles. Her daughter was raped. Her house set on fire. Justice system completely failing her & her daughter. Lost her son & husband. the result? She took her life at 58 years old 4 months after her 21 yr old daughter did the same.

