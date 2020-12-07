Melinda Coleman Death –Dead-Obituaries : Mother of rape survivor Daisy Coleman, has died by suicide.
Matthew Barnett may have gotten away with brutally raping a 14 year old girl, but he’s going to be haunted by Daisy and her family for the rest of his life. Good. #AudrieandDaisy ❤️#DaisyColeman ❤️#MelindaColeman ❤️ https://t.co/eKX8aOAw98
— Erin (@erinheartscoco) December 7, 2020
One of my 1st stories as a national correspondent in 2012 was on the fallout for Daisy Coleman after accusing high school classmates of sexual assault. Sadly Daisy never recovered & killed herself in August. Now her mother took her life. Just devastating https://t.co/GsVltglPW5
— John Eligon (@jeligon) December 7, 2020
Rachel Artinger Thread wrote
Daisy Coleman’s mom taking her life has me in shambles. Her daughter was raped. Her house set on fire. Justice system completely failing her & her daughter. Lost her son & husband. the result? She took her life at 58 years old 4 months after her 21 yr old daughter did the same.
